A P.E.I. woman is bracing for a long, cold winter after losing her home in a fire last September.

Vanda Milligan says she wants to build a mini-home on the Elmwood property, where she lived with her late husband for 21 years. There's also a barn on the property, which was spared by the fire. The barn is home to nine horses, several dogs and cats.

But Milligan, who does seasonal work giving horseback rides and harvesting potatoes, said she's had difficulty getting a mortgage.

She said the home was insured but it was only enough to pay the outstanding mortgage and the soonest construction could begin on a new home is the spring.

"It's now November. We started trying to get this all done the week after the house burnt in September," Milligan said. "It's just been dragging on one thing after another."

Vanda Milligan looks in the direction where her home once stood. She says getting the funding to build a new house on the property has been a challenge. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

In the meantime, Milligan has been living with a friend in a camper on the property in order to take care of the animals.

She plans to live in the camper throughout the winter, even though it has no plumbing and no running water.

"It's been interesting coming up with ways to survive," she said. "If it wasn't for friends and family, being able to laugh at certain times and kind of make fun of our situation, it would be almost mind numbing and unattainable to realize you are existing."

Trying to raise money

Milligan's daughter Nancy says she's worried.

"It's cold, it's cramped but ... it's better than nothing," she said.

Vanda Milligan stands in the camper she currently calls home. Her daughter Nancy (right) has started a GoFundMe campaign to try and raise money to help her mom pay for a new septic system. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Nancy has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a septic system, which she said needs replacing before a new home can be built.

Until then, Milligan said she's trying to remain positive.

"We're struggling, but we're doing," she said.