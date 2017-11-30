Rent in Canada is growing higher, with the average monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Canada approaching $1,000.

Charlottetown does not fall far below that price, with the average rent $901 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Dozens of our readers weighed in on Facebook and shared their views, with many Islanders saying that higher rent costs has them feeling the strain on their bottom dollar.

(Please note that usernames are not necessarily the names of commenters. Some comments have been altered to correct spelling and to conform to CBC style.)

With higher rent costs, some P.E.I. residents have or are considering moving off Island.

"Glad we got our plan together and moved to N.B.," wrote Bernard Pyke. "Since then, no seasonal jobs and home owners we are."

Pyke added he still has family on the Island who rent and are also contemplating leaving.

A lot to pay, little return

Some Islanders said the requirements to rent, along with the cost of an apartment, are becoming ridiculous.

"$901 a month, first last and damage deposit upfront, no heat, no lights, no pets, no smoking, no snow or grass included, no parking and will require a contract signing over first born child," joked Jeremy Dugay

Steve Gallant agreed, saying he wouldn't care about paying $1,000 for rent if it meant basic needs were included like heat and lights.

Beyond means

Other renters said the higher rent costs don't reflect their income, and is putting a strain on their budget.

Olivia Wood said even if she works full time, the average rent cost and other basic necessities leaves her with about $130 a month to pay for gas and groceries.

The provincial and federal governments have announced a total investment of $7.2 million that will go toward several affordable housing projects, including 50 new seniors housing units to be built across the Island. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"This is with my pay not being taxed, without things like insurance, cable, furniture or toiletries, this is without kids and without pets. This is a best-case scenario for a single person living on minimum wage in Charlottetown," she said.

"And this is OK with our government?"

She added that a lack of job opportunities across the province only exacerbates the problem.

Worst-case scenario

Susan Murl said her rent and basic living costs leave her unable to afford a car or a cellphone bill, even without dependants.

"How do people with children do this? Bravo to them," Murl said. "I'm lucky I have a wonderful sweetheart that picks up everything else that my paycheque can't afford but with a single person, it's near impossible."

Kimberly Jenkins, a mother of three who rents on P.E.I., summed it up succinctly.

"Trying to live on minimum wage less than full time hours and three kids. Guess what? Doesn't work!" she said.