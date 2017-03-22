Islanders are mourning the death of P.E.I. born musician Gordon Murray after he was hit by a car in Vienna, Austria, March 12.

"All of us are still very much in shock," said Murray's eldest daughter Charlotte Rydlund from Vienna. "It's hard to believe that it's real."

Catherine Williams is Murray's youngest daughter and said the support they've received since his passing has been overwhelming.

"The phone is off the hook," she said.

"I don't think he knew the impact he had on people," said Rydlund.

The two sisters travelled to Vienna after their father's death to be with their mother.

Musical teachings

Murray taught at the University of Music in Graz in 1982, then taught in Vienna from 1985 until he retired last September, most known for playing the harpsichord.

"Classical music and harpsichord, he kept it relevant even in the 21st century." said Rydlund. "There was something he was born with that flowed through everything he played and everything he taught."

"In his lessons, it wasn't only music he was teaching, it was about how to treat others and that seems to resonate with his students," said Williams.

'A wonderful way'

Former student Mary Crane said, "he had such a warm, warm personality."

Crane took piano lessons from Murray when she about nine years old at his home in Kensington, P.E.I.

"He was probably about 13 or 14," said Crane. "He was such a sort of musical prodigy."

"I remember that he was always fun. He had such a sense of humour," she said. "He had a wonderful way about him."

'P.E.I. was in his heart and in his soul'

Williams and Rydlund said Murray never forgot his connection with P.E.I.

"He talked about P.E.I. a lot," said Rydlund. "Even as he moved on … P.E.I. was in his heart and in his soul," said Rydlund.

Williams said Murray made a point of visiting the Island often.

"He really liked keeping the connection with the people he grew up with," she said.

"He wanted us to understand how important the Island was for him," said Rydlund.

Crane was also a former organizer of the Indian River Festival, where the two later reconnected and Murray would perform.

"Even though he was gone to Europe and working in exalted concert halls, he was just as enthusiastic about our concert hall," said Crane. "He loved Prince Edward Island."