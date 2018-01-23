With snow falling and freezing rain expected to hit parts of P.E.I. Tuesday afternoon, RCMP are warning people to take extra care on the roads.

STORM CENTRE: See the latest cancellations

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for the entire Island at 10:28 a.m. Just before noon, RCMP issued their warning about deteriorating road conditions.

Public schools closed three hours early to get students home before the freezing rain started.

Holland College also closed all of its campuses at 12:30 p.m., and UPEI cancelled all afternoon and evening classes.

"As much as three to six centimetres [of snow is] possible for Queens and Kings counties, and as much as five to 10 centimetres for Prince County," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland.

Snow was falling on the Island in the mid-morning. As temperatures warm, that is expected to turn to freezing rain by mid-afternoon.

Confederation Bridge has issued an advisory saying strong winds may result in traffic restrictions starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday until approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Air Canada has also cancelled its in-bound flight from Montreal.