P.E.I.'s finance minister says what he has seen so far in the federal budget indicates to him the two levels of government are on the same track.

"Their priorities are consistent and are the same as what we have for our government and certainly what Islanders expect," said Alan Roach.

Roach told CBC Radio's Island Morning that while both levels of government have deficits larger than expected, the plan the province has in place to bring theirs down is prudent.

The province announced last week the $9.6 million deficit projected last spring for 2016-17 has grown to almost $18 million. The finance minister will be delivering the provincial budget next month.

"We are going to continue to invest in areas that are important to Islanders such as jobs skills and front line services."

Roach pointed out those things were mentioned in the federal budget with an emphasis on jobs, skills and support for families, child care and social services.

Roach said he was pleased to see a five-year funding commitment announced for ferries in Atlantic Canada but added the work being done by the provincial task force on the issue will continue. "We'll certainly be having a lot of conversations going forward with respect to the ferries."