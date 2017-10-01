P.E.I. farmers took centre stage Sunday in downtown Charlottetown for Farm Day in the City, as the event hit a big milestone.

Thousands of people walked down Queen Street, browsing through peppers, sunflowers and pumpkins.

Farm Day in the City marked its tenth anniversary this year with 175 vendors bringing their produce and goods to downtown.

"It's just a big celebration of everything local," said Heidi Zinn, executive director of Discover Charlottetown and one of the organizers of the event.

A butterfly rests on one of the many sunflowers for sale at Sunday's event. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Over the years, Zinn says the day has become more than picking pumpkins, or drinking hot apple cider.

It's about strengthening the relationships between farmers and consumers.

Organizers say the event has been getting busier every year. They estimate that 15,000 people attended Sunday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It creates year-long relationships, so the people who are walking the city, the tourists, the people that live in the city, get to meet people, have conversations, find out where their farms are and keep in touch with them throughout the year," she said.

'People love their farm food'

For Patter's Pumpkins, that's what's kept them coming back to event for 10 years.

"People love their farm food. They love their farmers here," said Elayne McLaine, who volunteers with the farm. "It's a two way street here. Farmers love the people and they want their produce to get out front and be sold."

"It is so much fun," says Elayne McLaine. McLaine has volunteered to help Patter's Pumpkins at Farm Day in the City for ten years. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

A decade later, organizers and farmers say the event is only growing bigger.

"We're busting at the seams. We have waiting lists of vendors. This year we've gone all the way to Water Street," Zinn said, adding that some vendors are setting up on side streets.

She says they expect up to 15,000 people attended Sunday's event.