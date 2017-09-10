Some Islanders are making their way home from Irma-affected areas while others are hoping for the best for their families in Florida.

Sylver MacDonald can barely contain her relief after finding out her parents have been able to leave St. Maarten.

"My mother messaged me that they're on a cruise ship and now will be on a four day cruise to Puerto Rico," said MacDonald. "I'm ecstatic."

Some members of her family, including her parents, took a trip to St. Maarten last week.

Their vacation was supposed to come to an end Saturday, but Hurricane Irma ripped through the Island on Wednesday and her family had been stuck there since.

MacDonald had been desperately looking for flights to get her family home, but all were booked.

She said she was feeling hopeless until she heard that Royal Caribbean cruise ships arrived to help people evacuate the island.

"I feel like a weight has definitely been lifted off my shoulders," said MacDonald.

Watching Florida

Not all Islanders have received such good news.

Erin Cambier moved to P.E.I. from Tampa Bay a few years ago but her parents still live in Florida.

Erin Cambier, an Atlantic Veterinary College student, moved to P.E.I. from Florida four years ago. Her family still lives in Tampa Bay, which is directly in the path of Hurricane Irma. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

The area is right in Hurricane Irma's path of destruction.

Her father will be staying at the hospital where he works during the storm but her mother will be staying with a friend.

"I think that they're prepared the best they can be at this point, just shy of evacuating the state in general," said Cambier. "Getting ready for the aftermath afterward is the main thing."

'You start to realize what's really important'

She said her family has been through hurricanes before, but not like this one.

"You get a little hardened to it and it doesn't bother you so much," she said. "But with a storm like this and being so far away, knowing I can't really do anything to help them, it's a little different of an experience for sure."

Cambier is confident about her parents' safety, but finds it difficult to watch the situation from P.E.I.

"Hopefully everything will be fine and nothing will be different in a couple days, but you just don't know and you start to realize what's really important," she said.

"Just you know, pray that God will see us through this all."