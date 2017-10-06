P.E.I.'s fishing and cruise ship industries are preparing for discussions with the federal government after it was announced Thursday that human activity was to blame for the deaths of seven North Atlantic right whales.

Transport Canada says the speed limit put in place in the Gulf of St. Lawrence will stay in place until the whales begin to migrate south.

But scientists say the whales could be in the gulf until December, and aren't sure how long migration will take once it begins.

Cruise ship cancellations

P.E.I.'s cruise ship season has already suffered losses because of the speed restrictions.

Ten scheduled cruise visits to Charlottetown were cancelled after the restrictions were put in place, and the Port of Charlottetown said it's anticipating more.

"I think it would be naive of us to to think that's not a possibility," said Port of Charlottetown business development manager Corryn Clemence.

Corryn Clemence, business development manager of The Port of Charlottetown, says helping right whales survive is their first priority. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"Certainly it's a concern of ours and we're trying to stay abreast of the topic as best we can and work proactively with these cruise lines and our cruise partners."

Clemence said she's been working with other cruise ships by adjusting arrival times and schedules.

The port will also be working with the federal government, hoping to find a balance between sustaining their business, and helping the whales survive, she said.

Fishing seasons affected

The Island's fishing industry has also had to make some adjustments.

Some fishing seasons delayed opening, and others, like the snow crab season, shut down early, according to the P.EI. Fishermen's Association.

The carcass of a small, female North Atlantic right whale that was severely entangled in fishing lines had to have a snow crab fishing trap cut from its body before a necropsy could be performed on Miscou Island, NB. As a result, P.E.I.'s snow crab fishing season ended early. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"We want to carry forward but also we are concerned about the whales and we want to make sure we do what's necessary and have a positive solution," said PEIFA executive director Ian MacPherson.

"Everyone's under a lot of pressure here and it's a situation that I don't think anybody wanted to see or anticipated but we'll make the best of it."

The Port of Charlottetown and the fishermen's association said they anticipate discussions with the federal government to continue over the winter.