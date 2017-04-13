177 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees in Summerside, P.E.I., have opted to accept a new position within their location, rather than relocate to another CRA office across the country.

Last November, 182 permanent staff at the Summerside office were issued relocation letters, and were given six months to decide to move to another CRA office across the country or apply for a new position within their current location.

A representative from the agency said it launched a service renewal initiative last fall to keep up with the increase of Canadians filing their taxes online.

"More than 84 per cent of Canadians filed their returns online in 2015," the spokesperson said in an email statement. "Workload traditionally associated with paper-based transactions has been steadily declining."

The email continued to say paper returns have gone from 18 million to 4 million in the last two decades.

"The Summerside office will remain a business processing centre," said the email.

"Service renewal is progressing well and the workloads are transitioning to the Summerside [tax centre] as planned."

Transitions are expected to take place over the next two years.