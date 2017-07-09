As the 2017 Cavendish Beach Music Festival came to a close Sunday, festival goers reflected on what they thought was a successful weekend of country music.
Sonya Doucette and her husband travel from New Brunswick to Cavendish every year for the festival.
Doucette said they even make a point of using the festival as a way to celebrate her birthday, which typically lands on the same weekend, and their wedding anniversary.
"The bands are fantastic, the group is fantastic, the venue is fantastic. I couldn't ask for a better weekend," she said.
Temperatures were hot and muggy for most of the weekend, but for some who have attended the festival in the past, it wasn't a problem.
"This is the first time we've been here in eight years, and it's actually be three nice days and not raining, so it's awesome," said Michelle Biso, who lives near Brackley Beach.
"It's a great way to get away from reality," said Lucas Peters who lives on P.E.I.
