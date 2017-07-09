​As the 2017 Cavendish Beach Music Festival came to a close Sunday, festival goers reflected on what they thought was a successful weekend of country music.

Sonya Doucette and her husband travel from New Brunswick to Cavendish every year for the festival.

Festival goers don cowboy hats to get into the spirit of the festival. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Doucette said they even make a point of using the festival as a way to celebrate her birthday, which typically lands on the same weekend, and their wedding anniversary.

Huge crowd here for day 3 of #cbmf2017 #PEI pic.twitter.com/nFEyJZNJAF — @NicoleatCBC

"The bands are fantastic, the group is fantastic, the venue is fantastic. I couldn't ask for a better weekend," she said.

A rainbow of lawn chairs forms in front of the main stage at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Temperatures were hot and muggy for most of the weekend, but for some who have attended the festival in the past, it wasn't a problem.

There was a heavy police presence at the music festival this weekend to look out for intoxication, underage drinkers and traffic. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"This is the first time we've been here in eight years, and it's actually be three nice days and not raining, so it's awesome," said Michelle Biso, who lives near Brackley Beach.

A lineup forms outside the entrance of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival grounds. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"It's a great way to get away from reality," said Lucas Peters who lives on P.E.I.