The president of the Cavendish Beach Music Festival had nothing but good things to say about this year's event, including the work done by the RCMP.

Police said on Saturday that they had to cut short some attendees' stays at the festival because they tried to access licensed areas and were underage.

"This will result in a visit to the RCMP site at the concert grounds, removal of your bracelet and potentially a ticket," police said in a news release.

Police also warned people not to fly drones illegally.

'Just what it should be'

Jeff Squires, CEO of Whitecap Entertainment, said he's just fine with that.

Festival goers don cowboy hats to get into the spirit of the festival. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"We're a business and we have high expectations about how people need to behave, and if they're outside the boundaries, great. Make sure that they understand the rules and we welcome them back when they want to play by the rules," he said.

Squires, who spoke with CBC News before the final day was over, said the sunny weather and the crowds made the three-day festival "just what it should be."

He said the festival typically sees attendance of about 17,000 to 22,000 each day, and he expects this year's numbers will be in line with that. Squires said they'll have official numbers this week.