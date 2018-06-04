Feline fine in the sunshine: Island cats get a taste of the scenery
It's Hug Your Cat Day and CBC P.E.I. asked you to send us photos of their furry felines enjoying the Island. You didn't disappoint.
Island readers submitted photos of their cats enjoying the Island for Hug Your Cat Day
CBC News ·
Catherine McEachern sends us this photo of her felines Salem and Merlin sharing an embrace for Hug Your Cat Day. (Submitted by Catherine McEachern)
It's Hug Your Cat Day and CBC P.E.I. asked you to send us photos of their furry felines enjoying the Island.
You didn't disappoint.
Furgus the cat takes a stroll at Kepoch Beach. Photo submitted by Heidi Walsh Bernardi. (Submitted by Heidi Walsh Bernardi)
Raskle the cat waiting to catch the 'purr'-fect flick at the Brackley Drive-In. Photo submitted by Nick McMurrer. (Submitted by Nick McMurrer )
Lori MacInnis shares this beautiful photo of her cat enjoying the view on the beach. (Submitted by Lori MacInnis)
Willow was a kitten found in a red duffle bag in Summerside, according to her owner Melissa Ballum-MacMaster. 'She is now our little baby girl and lives in Stratford!' (Submitted by Melissa Ballum-MacMaster)
Georgie the cat takes a break in the garden, says his owner Diane Minick. (Submitted by Diane Minick)
Luna and Willow are taking their friendship to new heights, proving anything is 'paw'ssible. Photo submitted by Sarah Somers. (Submitted by Sarah Somers)
Hello Handsome! Diane Schurman shared this photo of her cat Handsome having a roll in the yard. (Submitted by Diane Schurman)