58-year-old Chris Melanson identified as 2nd victim in weekend boat crash

58-year-old Chris Melanson, of Weymouth, N.S., has been identified as the second victim in a fishing boat crash off southeastern P.E.I. over the weekend.

CBC spoke with a close family member who confirmed Melanson died in the accident Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started by a family friend. Melanson leaves behind three daughters. Funeral services will be held in Weymouth.

20-year-old Justin MacKay, of Montague, P.E.I., has been identified as the other victim in the boat crash.

The two men died when two fishing boats collided, nine kilometres off of P.E.I. One of the boats sank.

The accident is being investigated by the Transportation Safety Board and Transport Canada, the P.E.I. Department of Labour, the RCMP and the P.E.I. coroner's office.

More P.E.I. news