The P.E.I. Atlantic Baptist Home says it has to make major cuts to beds, and it may have to cut staff as well because of a lack of funding.

Representatives from the not-for-profit, private nursing home say they've been trying to get more funding for a few years as the losses pile up.

"We're not-for-profit. We're also not-for-loss, either, and we cannot, no longer tolerate this type of loss," said executive director Victor Shea.

31 require 24-hour care

​The home currently has 116 beds, 31 of which are dedicated to patients requiring 24-hour care. The home employs about 200 people.

If they don't get more funding from the province, Shea said they'll have no choice but to make the cuts, which would include 41 patient beds.

He said the home will work with the province to help transfer selected patients to other facilities by Dec. 18.

"It doesn't feel good," said Shea who has been in the role for 10 months. "It's not something you'd ever envisioned doing as a new leader,"

No new patients

As of Thursday, the home stopped accepting any new patients.

"No business can take that kind of loss year after year without something drastic happening," he said.

He said it's not because of a mismanagement of funds that's causing a scale back. It's rising demand and operational costs.

The home is looking for just under $1 million in additional funding from the province.

"We respect that government doesn't have infinite amounts of money, but they also need to respect nor do we," Shea said.

"What frustrates me is we've spent the last two to three months, opening our books, our operation to them, requesting them to come to the table with a possible solution to help us. They failed to do that."

Government 'concerned'

Kevin Barnes, directory of health policy and programs for the province, said he's disappointed by Atlantic Baptist's decision and is concerned for the 41 patients that will need to be transferred.

Kevin Barnes, provincial director of health policy and programs, says he's concerned by Atlantic Baptist's decision and what it means for the patients that will need to be transferred to alternative housing. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Barnes said the province will periodically negotiate on rates with nursing homes on a case-by-case basis but according to their policy, private homes across P.E.I. usually get funded equally, whether they make a profit or not.

"As a private organization, and with responsibility for their own financial affairs, we respect that they have to make the decisions that are in their best interests," Barnes said.

"It is certainly concerning from government's perspective. Our primary concern obviously would be potential impact on residents of those facilities."

Atlantic Baptist said if they can't relocate 41 patients by December, they'll continue to house extra patients until they can find them alternative placements.