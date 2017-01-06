Oysters were popular last year, according to Island oyster companies.

James Power, the manager of Raspberry Point Oyster Company said in 2016 their business was up seven to 10 per cent. Jacob Dockendorff, the vice-president of Atlantic Shellfish, said their sales doubled from the previous year.

James Power said Raspberry Point Oysters hopes to continue to grow this year. (Submitted by James Power)

Power said their normally busy holiday season that just wrapped up was also more successful than previous years, with an estimated 10 to 20 per cent growth in sales. He said the growth can be seen across the industry.

"Popularity of oysters is increasing everywhere. As the popularity increases, restaurants order more, wholesalers order more, our online business is doing well, and just lots of people looking for oysters, so popularity is up," said Power.

"Over the last 20 years we've seen many places who didn't even talk about oysters, or who didn't even have oysters on their menu, they're now carrying them."

Growing interest in how food is produced

Dockendorff said they had about 15-20 per cent growth from previous holidays. He credits the increase largely to a change in attitude around food.

'They're an organic product; there's nothing that we add to the process.' - Jacob Dockendorff

"I think overall people are just getting more interested in where their food is coming from. We've got a lot of foodie movements where people want to know where it came from, who grew it, how they grew it, and there's just a lot more interest in food in general," he said.

"It's so natural. They're an organic product; there's nothing that we add to the process. We basically just move them around within the water systems in order to give them their best possible chance at growing."

Dockendorff said this year Atlantic Shellfish became more specific with their product, saying where it came from and how it was cultivated, whether on the surface of the water or on the bottom. They also launched two new oyster brands.

Effect of recalls

In the fall of 2016 there was a recall of Atlantic Shellfish oysters due to possible salmonella contamination.

Dockendorff said the company lost one month of sales and it had to close down a harvest area.

Jacob Dockendorff said the company doubled its sales in 2016 compared to the previous year. (Submitted by Jacob Dockendorff)

"When we were notified there was an issue we voluntarily recalled the product, but it really didn't affect us any longer than the closure was in effect," he said.

"We had our customers take the recall product for sampling and it all came back clear, so we were confident that it was an anomaly and so were our customers."

Dockendorff said the recall happened during their major buying season, so they were buying oysters but not moving any out, which resulted in a big loss of income.

He said the company's long reputation of no contamination and P.E.I.'s reputation for clean waters helped maintain and grow their customer base despite the recall.

Looking forward to 2017

Power said there will be a normal dip in January, but then sales should be up again nearing Valentine's Day.

He said the company is hoping for a big year in 2017.

"We're hoping the popularity of oysters increases everywhere, and we're hoping to open some new markets, so every day we're talking to new people and hoping that they can use our product."

Dockendorff said he'd love to double sales again, but would be happy with continued growth.

Raspberry Point Oysters and Atlantic Shellfish both harvest during the winter. (Submitted by James Power)

"As these brands gain popularity we'll see the slow, steady increase same as we did in years previous," he said.

"For us, we're harvesting year-round, and some of the other guys on P.E.I. are doing that as well, so as the oysters become more difficult to harvest, there's fewer guys out there that are supplying the demand. So if you are able to harvest through the ice and get through the winter months, your sales are typically as strong as ever."

Dockendorff said there should be some good opportunities to get into new markets in the new year.

"The North American market is large and expanding but there is still a lot of potential out there for the P.E.I. oysters to make their way around the world."