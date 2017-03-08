It's a sure sign that spring is just around the corner.

Charlottetown's nine outdoor rinks located throughout the city's park system, have been closed for the season due to the inclement weather this winter.

These rinks include:

East Royalty - (MacRae Drive).

- (MacRae Drive). Founders Hall - (Lower Prince Street).

- (Lower Prince Street). J. Bomber Callaghan Park - (199 Patterson Drive).

- (199 Patterson Drive). Orlebar Park - (Orlebar Street).

- (Orlebar Street). Mulberry Park - (Mulberry Avenue).

- (Mulberry Avenue). Centennial Park - (Sycamore Avenue).

- (Sycamore Avenue). MacArthur Park - (MacArthur Drive).

- (MacArthur Drive). Bell Heights Phase II - (Bell Crescent).

- (Bell Crescent). Victoria Park - (Off Brighton Road).

The outdoor skating season usually runs from December to the end of February weather permitting. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

'Weather stopped cooperating'

Skating enthusiasts were able to enjoy eight weeks of skating in Charlottetown. Mild temperatures and deteriorating ice conditions however, left the city with no choice but to close the rinks.

"We had the rinks open from January until the end of February when the weather stopped cooperating," explained Councillor Mitchell Tweel, chair of the City's Parks, Recreation and Leisure Activities Committee. "We recently lost the ice base at all of the outdoor rinks due to the warmer, wet weather."

Although the rinks are now closed, Tweel said they did see a lot of use this season.

'A lot of positive comments'

"There is a lot of work that goes into building and maintaining these rinks," he said. "Overall, it was a great season for our outdoor rinks. They saw a lot of use and we received a lot of positive comments from the community. I think people really appreciate having these outdoor rinks available in their neighbourhoods."

Those interested in additional opportunities to lace up their skates, can do so during public skating time at the City's arenas.