An Ontario elementary school is asking for Islanders to look out for their beloved mascot after it was lost on a summer trip to P.E.I.

Janice Nicholls, principal at Sullivan Community School in Chatsworth, Ont., said their mascot Sullivan Stinger, also known as the bee, joined a family from the school on vacation a few weeks ago, but never returned home.

The mascot is a stuffed bee that was donated to the school a few years ago.

It's since travelled to places like England, Jamaica, New Mexico, Florida and Disney World.

"We decided he would be handy to take along on trips when our families go places so we could get pictures of him all over the world," said Nicholls.

The travelling mascot became so popular in the first year that the school had to start scheduling the bee's vacations.

"The mascot is very cute and just fits with how we are," she said.

Lost in P.E.I.

Sullivan Stinger's latest trip was with a family who was first visiting Halifax and then P.E.I.

"That's where everything got lost," she said.

Principal of Sullivan Community School Janice Nicholls says Sullivan Stinger has been all over the world, including England, Jamaica, and Disney World. (Submitted by Janice Nicholls)

The family brought the bee to Anne of Green Gables' house for a picture, and Nicholls said that is its last known whereabouts.

"At first I thought we'd replace him, but he's irreplaceable," said Nicholls.

"He kind of looks like he's been well travelled … I can't imagine substituting another one. He's just become a part of our culture."

Appeal to Islanders

Nicholls has made a post on the school's Facebook page in the hopes of someone finding the bee in P.E.I.

"We're just kind of hoping maybe someone will see it and say, 'Oh, I saw your bee!' and send it to us," Nicholls said.

Nicholls is reaching out on the school's Facebook page, in the hopes of reaching some Islanders so they can be on the lookout for Sullivan Stinger. (Sullivan Community School/Facebook)

Islanders would likely find him in Cavendish, at Green Gables, in parking lots or on park benches in the area. If he is found, the school would be happy if he was mailed back to Chatsworth.

"We would be so excited if he came all the way back to us from P.E.I.," said Nicholls. "That would be fantastic."