Off the Wallz, P.E.I.'s first trampoline park, is officially open.

The trampoline park, located in Slemon Park, P.E.I., opened Monday and staff said they've seen hundreds of people through the doors already.

"We've been slammed here since things started," said Off the Wallz manager, D'Arcy Hutchinson. "Our first day we had almost 400 people and it's been growing every day."

Hutchinson said while its mostly kids on the trampolines, he's seen jumpers of all ages — up to 60 years old.

'Unbelievably intense physical activity'

The park offers 70 minutes of pre-booked playtime in one of its jump areas.

The trampoline areas can serve up to 100 jumpers, and a soft play area featuring various obstacle courses can accommodate up to 30 people per time slot.

'It's open to all levels of ability,' said Off the Wallz manager, D'Arcy Hutchinson (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Hutchinson said he realizes 70 minutes might not seem like a lot of time, but jumpers should be prepared for a serious workout.

"We've had people come in asking for full day passes and we encourage them to do an hour at a time first because it is an unbelievably intense physical activity," said Hutchinson.

Safety first

Hutchinson also said the park has taken every safety precaution necessary to prevent injuries.

"That's our number one concern," he said. "Inevitably at a trampoline park where you're doing physical activity, you're going to have things that do happen but with a diligent staff here we hope we don't have too many injuries."

Staff explain to customers the safety rules for using the park. For example back flips aren't allowed. Neither is running. And only one jumper at a time is allowed on the trampolines.

Hutchinson said all staff will receive CPR and first-aid training, and that the park staff is working closely with professional gymnasts to learn to teach safe jumping practices.

Hutchinson said he hopes to see some competitive gymnasts use the trampolines but any skill set is welcome. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Hutchinson said the park would be thrilled to accommodate competitive athletes.

"We have the Olympic trampolines in the back corner. I know we'd all enjoy seeing an Olympic athlete on these trampolines," he said.

In the future, Hutchinson said they plan to host birthday parties, teen and adult jump nights.