O'Leary Elementary School students took a peek into the past today when they dug up a time capsule containing items buried a quarter-century ago.

The capsule was brought to the surface as part of Canada 150 celebrations.

Excited onlookers from the past and present of O'Leary Elementary School gathered in front of the school as the the capsule was unearthed.

'I was going to be a hairdresser'

Former students Tara Hughes, Kelly Butler and Alison Griffin shared a laugh over letters they had written to themselves in 1992. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

It included old newspapers, class photos and letters written by students to themselves about what they hoped to be doing in 25 years. Holly Betts was a grade 3 student at the school in 1992.

"My predictions was I was going to be an artist or a hairdresser and I'm not any of those things," she shared. "I can't draw anything, but I'm actually still in school, so I'm still teaching and it was kind of nice to come back and be at my former school."

'That excitement in their eyes again'

Letters written by students to themselves turned out to be a huge hit with those in attendance at the time capsule unearthing. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Also returning to the school was John Rogers, who was the school's principal when the capsule was put underground in 1992.

"I always enjoyed working with youngsters," he shared. "To see that excitement in their eyes again, that means a lot to me as an educator. It is a reunion, it is wonderful to see the youngsters grown up. It's wonderful to see those familiar faces."

"I enjoyed that year," added Lorraine MacLean, who was a teacher at the school 25 years ago, and continues to teach today. "I love teaching, and I enjoyed that year a lot. It was my first year."

The time capsule contained a number of newspapers from June 10, 1992 which were still in relatively good condition. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The contents of the capsule were thoroughly examined by the dozens of former students and staff as the day turned into a reunion, of sorts.

"A lot of the students I know as adults, and just to watch their expression when they went through their own items and the laughter, it was very contagious," said O'Leary Elementary School principal Susan Thain-Trail.

"When you watch the faces of the young ladies and gentlemen just laughing about what they wrote and then finding each other's letters or finding a friend's and taking a photo and sending it because they couldn't be here, it was amazing."

Looking to the future

The school is going to do it all over again.

Next week, students and staff will put memorabilia in the same time capsule, re-seal it, and bury it.

It will be dug up in 2042.

"The students are writing letters of what they think will happen in 25 years from now," said Thain-Trail.

"What their life will be like. They're bringing pictures of themselves and their pets, and we will be getting newspapers from today."



