Northumberland Ferries cancelled two morning crossings between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia but regular service is expected to resume early in the afternoon.

Sunday's 9:30 a.m. crossing from Wood Islands, P.E.I., and the 11:15 a.m. trip from Caribou, N.S., were cancelled due to "non-serious" mechanical issues on the MV Holiday Island, terminal attendant Lucy Martin said.

While the company fixes the problem, passengers will take the MV Confederation ferry.

Passengers in Wood Islands were bumped to the 1 p.m. time slot. The next scheduled crossing from Caribou is at 2:45 p.m.

Martin said no one previously scheduled to take the 1 p.m. ferry would be bumped to accommodate others as it isn't that busy.