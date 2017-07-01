Necropsies on two North Atlantic right whales are complete and a third necropsy is expected to begin late Saturday morning in a community in western P.E.I., according to the Marine Animal Response Society.

One of six whales found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence this month was being towed to shore near Norway, P.E.I., where it would be examined, the society said in a press release.

Results from the necropsies already performed are being investigated and are not being released at this time.

An endangered species, it is estimated that 525 North Atlantic right whales remain in existence.

On Friday, Pierre-Yves Daoust of Charlottetown's Atlantic Veterinary College said the first necropsy performed showed signs of blunt trauma, consistent with a ship strike.

Daoust said more analysis needs to be done because there are other possible causes death, such as entanglement in fishing gear or a toxic algae bloom. He added that the blunt trauma could have been inflicted after death.