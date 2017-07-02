The PEI Humane Society is hoping every Island pet owner will take the pledge to not leave their pet in a vehicle during the summer months.

Development coordinator Jennifer Harkness says despite the education and annual campaigns, the Humane Society still receives calls each day of pets being left in hot cars.

"The theme for this year's campaign is no hot pets, no excuses. So it's all around the things we hear at the PEI Humane Society," said Harkness.

She said some of the excuses include people saying they were only gone five minutes, it's not that hot out, they left the window open and more.

Change the message

"We want to change that message and we want to make people aware that it's not OK to leave your pets in the car even if the weather is a little bit milder because temperatures can rise in the vehicles very quickly."

The pledge can be made on a link on the PEI Humane Society's website and participants can share the pledge to social media.

Harkness said a car decal will be sent to each person who takes the pledge, to help further the public awareness campaign.

The thermometer lets people know how hot it can get inside vehicles, even on a mild day. (CBC)

"It lets them know 'Hey, I don't do this and you shouldn't either.'"

Participants can also put a sticker in the window that acts like a thermometer. Harkness said it shows others how hot the inside a vehicle can get.

Harkness said the goal is for pet owners let others know how to become more responsible.