Fourteen newcomer ambassadors representing eight countries were honoured at a ceremony by the City of Charlottetown Wednesday.

The ambassadors received recognition for their contributions to the Newcomer Civic Engagement initiative over the past seven months.

The initiative provided an opportunity for the city to help newcomers connect with city hall, mayor, council and staff and become city programs, services and policies.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the group of Newcomer Ambassadors who generously donated many hours of their time and expertise to assist in the planning and execution of the newcomer events," said Mayor Clifford Lee.

Newcomer Ambassador, Larkin Lin, owner of Paul’s Flowers, was recognized by Mayor Clifford Lee with a certificate of appreciation. (Submitted/City of Charlottetown)

"Collectively the group has volunteered more than 700 hours, seeing more than 850 newcomers at the city hosted events over the past six months. The Newcomer Ambassadors were able to offer first hand advice and provide a leadership role to those who are new to our great city."

The ambassadors helped to plan and hold five newcomer events including the project's launch, monthly orientation sessions, information fairs and tours of city facilities.

The city said it plans to continue to host annual events for newcomers to the city.

The PEI Association for Newcomers says it has identified Charlottetown's model as a potential guide for other municipalities.