The P.E.I. government has launched a new online tool to help more adults get immunized.

In a partnership with CANImmunize, the digital self-assessment allows people to determine their own immunization needs.

The province's chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said that many adults are in need of additional shots.

"Our rates of adult immunization right across the country are not as good as they should be and really this is one extra way of trying to encourage Islanders and adult Islanders be assessed and then follow through and see if we can a better immunized adult population," she said.

A pilot project of the assessment in the fall of approximately 700 participants on PEI found that that 75 per cent of people were recommended to receive at least one vaccine.

Some of the shots recommended include flu and tetanus shots.