New provincial audiologist to start on P.E.I. in mid-July

A new provincial audiologist will start on P.E.I. in mid-July.

Health PEI released the information after PC MLA Darlene Compton asked in the legislature Wednesday when the position would be filled. The position has been vacant for about four months.

Health PEI says the provincial audiologist position was advertised and only very recently filled. The letter of offer was signed May 29.

The new audiologist will work in their permanent full-time role with the provincial audiology clinic in Charlottetown.

Wait times up to 16 months

Health Minister Robert Mitchell said there are currently wait times for appointments that range from a few months up to 16 months.

"There are wait times. That is an issue that we're certainly concerned about," said Mitchell. "The wait times are a little longer than we'd like to see."

He says 285 people are waiting for different types of appointments and the province has also been referring to private audiologists when it can.

Wait times are broken down by type of assessment required. According to Health PEI:

Auditory processing disorder assessments: 120 clients waiting.

Hearing assessments: 123 clients waiting.

Auditory brain response assessment: 42 clients waiting.

Infant hearing: priority referrals seen within 1-2 weeks of referral.

"Anyone with hearing issues can't wait up to two years for a specialist," said Compton.

Health PEI said the hire will reduce the wait-lists, as there has been a lack of audiologist access for the past several months due to the vacancy.

Private initiative

Hearing services are offered to all Islanders, including hearing assessments, hearing aids for clients up to age 21, and auditory processing disorder testing.

Mitchell says Islanders can request an audiology assessment through the provincial audiology clinic in Charlottetown.

"There is a broad range of work that they do there. Just contact the provincial audiology clinic," said Mitchell.

Through the Private Audiology Initiative offered in partnership with the provincial audiology clinic, Islanders over the age of four can access one hearing assessment by a participating private audiologist once every two years.

To receive a free assessment from a private audiologist Islanders need a referral from a family physician, nurse practitioner, public health nurse, or speech language pathologist.

Last fiscal year, there were 888 Islanders who accessed a hearing assessment through this initiative, of which 199 were referred back to the provincial audiology clinic for follow-up. There are two private audiologists participating in this partnership.

