​In a break with tradition, the Island's next lieutenant-governor will not be sworn in in the provincial capital.

Antoinette Perry, who will be the province's first female Acadian lieutenant-governor, will be sworn in at the Tignish Parish Centre on Oct. 20.

This will be the first time the province's lieutenant-governor will be sworn in outside Charlottetown.

"This will be an historic day for Prince Edward Island as we welcome our new Lieutenant Governor, plus she will take the oath in her home community," Premier Wade MacLauchlan was quoted in a government press release.

The Premier will represent the provincial government, while federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay will represent the federal government.

While the ceremony will be an invitation-only affair, a public reception will be held at the Tignish Heritage Inn and Gardens after the swearing in.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Perry as the next lieutenant-governor in September.