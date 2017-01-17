Health PEI says Dr. Adriana Verdejo has resigned from her position at the Eastern Kings Health Centre in Souris. She had joined the centre in September.
Patients are being advised that they will remain part of the Eastern Kings Health Centre and don't need to sign up for the patient registry.
The centre is meant to have a complement of three full-time family doctors.
Health P.E.I. says a locum physician or physicians and two nurse practitioners will take over Dr. Verdejo's duties for now.
