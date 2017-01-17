The community of Souris, P.E.I., is losing a family doctor just months after she arrived.

Health PEI says Dr. Adriana Verdejo has resigned from her position at the Eastern Kings Health Centre in Souris. She had joined the centre in September.

Dr. Adriana Verdejo arrived in September. (Submitted)

Verdejo had worked as a locum in Souris in the fall of 2015 and then decided to relocate to P.E.I. permanently.

But Health P.E.I. said in a statement that Verdejo submitted her letter of resignation last week, citing personal reasons. She could not be reached for comment.

Patients are being advised that they will remain part of the Eastern Kings Health Centre and don't need to sign up for the patient registry.

The centre is meant to have a complement of three full-time family doctors.

Health P.E.I. says a locum physician or physicians and two nurse practitioners will take over Dr. Verdejo's duties for now.