A new fair in Hunter River, P.E.I., is offering advice to people interested in starting backyard farms.

Local farmers spent Saturday teaching Islanders what it takes to manage livestock such as goats, chickens, rabbits, ducks and bees in their own backyards.

"It's pretty rewarding knowing that you raised your own food," said Dave Ward, retail manager at Clarence Farm Services, which hosted the Backyard Farming Fair.

"It tastes a heck of a lot better than buying chicken or pork, or anything from the stores. Much more flavour."

Rebecca Cowans, one of the event's organizers, started raising chickens in her backyard several years ago.

She said resources like the fair would've been a big help back then.

"When we got into poultry, we didn't know how to get started," Cowan said. "I like to talk to people to get information ... you want to talk to someone who knows."

Healthier lifestyle

Cowns also said the festival is a good opportunity for people to develop healthier lifestyles by growing their own food.

"I think P.E.I. is really well set up to this. People are interested in getting back to their roots. Most of us nowadays want to know where our food's coming from," Cowans said.

Eleven-year-old Conall Gibson was at the event with his family and agrees.

"It's interesting seeing where the food comes from and just having animals," Gibson said.

Gibson's family already has livestock but attended the event to see how they could improve their own hobby farm.

'Nice to talk to people that are experienced'

It wasn't just Islanders browsing the fair. Sakura MacLean, 13, was visiting from Nova Scotia and made a beeline for the rabbit enclosure.

A group of show chickens enjoy the sunshine at the Backyard Farming Fair. How to raise show chickens was one part of farming that the fair wanted to share. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

She said she's looking to start her own farm, and that when she saw this event was happening, she couldn't pass it up.

"It's definitely been nice to talk to people that are experienced in it. There's a bunch of people with chickens and that's one of the first things I'm wanting to get," she said.

Organizers said if the fair goes well, they'll happily make it an annual event.