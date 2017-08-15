Three Needs Convenience locations in Charlottetown and Stratford will be closing in September.

The following locations are slated for closure:

University Avenue (Charlottetown) - Sept. 13.

Belvedere Avenue (Charlottetown) - Sept. 10.

Hopetown Road (Stratford) - Sept. 5.

"We are always assessing our business in various markets to make sure stores are operating efficiently and meeting targets," wrote Shauna Selig, a spokesperson for parent company Sobeys, in a statement.

"Given the close proximity of our stores in the Charlottetown area, we knew that other Needs locations in the area could handle the additional traffic if these sites closed."

Rebranding

Selig said Sobeys remains committed to serving the Charlottetown area.

The company recently re-branded the Needs Convenience on Euston Street into a Sobeys express and invested in a Sobeys Extra in Stratford.

"It's about ensuring the long-term sustainment of the other stores in the area as well," said Selig.

All locations are owned by franchisees.