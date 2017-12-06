Mike Redmond has resigned as leader of the NDP in Prince Edward Island.

He confirmed that he has stepped down in a text message to CBC News Wednesday night.

Redmond had said he would make his decision after he met with the party's executive to discuss the results of the Charlottetown-Parkdale byelection on Nov. 27.

Redmond placed fourth in the vote for the seat that was won by the Green Party's Hannah Bell.

Redmond had said the party is very dissatisfied with the results, which came after what he described as a strong campaign in terms of putting people on the ground in the district. He said the party needs to rethink what it's doing.

"We need to re-examine my position, we need to re-examine the message from the party," Redmond said.