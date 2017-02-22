Music PEI's executive director says Island musicians didn't waste an opportunity to shine in front of an international crowd of delegates at the largest folk music conference in the world.

Rob Oakie is returning from the 2017 Folk Alliance in Kansas City, where 2,000 artists were invited to perform in front of festival bookers, agents and talent buyers.

Five Island acts were selected from thousands of applicants to play at this year's conference, which ran until Sunday.

Meaghan Blanchard was a returning performer at Folk Alliance, which is the biggest folk music convention in the world. (Music PEI)

"I don't know if people back home realize just how good these folks are," said Oakie during a stopover in Toronto. "They are without a doubt world-class, and you can go to any of these conferences and talk to the delegates and buyers and they'll tell you the same thing. They're some of the best in the world at what they do."

As many of the delegates didn't know Oakie, he was able to eavesdrop on audience reaction.

"It's funny because you stand in the audience or around, and you overhear people talking: 'Geez, I heard that Dylan Menzie, didn't he sound fantastic?' Or Meaghan Blanchard, the same thing," said Oakie. "You really get a sense that they are making an impact."

Big crowd response

Oakie said each Island group had a great reception at their official showcases.

Ten Strings and a Goat Skin caused a major stir at the festival, according to Rob Oakie. (Music PEI)

"I can tell you that one of the biggest buzz-bands there were Ten Strings and a Goat Skin," he said. "You could not get in the room, and this was a fair-sized ballroom. It was absolutely packed, and I know there was some pretty immediate business being done there.

"Vishtan, the same thing. And Gordie MacKeeman? One of the only bands I saw during the whole week that got a standing ovation, which is unusual at a conference. These are hardened festival producers and people like that."

In addition to the main showcases, the artists also performed at a special suite organized by the East Coast Music Association along with the other Atlantic provinces music associations.

Oakie said that room was packed into the late hours as well.