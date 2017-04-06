Sunday afternoon, Apr. 9 at 2:30 p.m., the Carriage House at historic Beaconsfield in Charlottetown will be filled with some special music.

It's a recital featuring members of the PEI Registered Music Teachers' Association.

It's always a good idea for these well-trained musicians to prove they can do as well as teach, said the association's Dale Sorenson.

"All of us teachers like to perform a bit, and it's good for our students to see us perform as well," he told Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker. "So it's great to have these opportunities to get out there and perform some."

Sorenson, a trombone player, will perform solo as well as part of a trio.

World premiere

They will present the world premiere of a piece by Canadian composer Leila Lustig from Victoria, B.C., for voice, piano and trombone.

Another member of the association, Andrea Ellis, said there will be a wide range of genres, from purely classical to contemporary, and she'll part of a piano duo.

"Lots of collaborative piano efforts, duos and trios all at one piano, as well as instrumental and vocal music," she said.

The association has about 40 qualified members on the Island.

The concert is open to the general public, with tickets available at Beaconsfield, by calling 902-368-6603.