Alan Mulholland has dropped out of the race for Prince Edward Island's Progressive Conservative Party leadership.

Mulholland said in a press release on Friday he feels he is not known well enough across the Island to be successful.

"I was heartened by the number of people I spoke to who agreed with many of the ideas that I was putting forward during my travels across the Island," he said.

"I will continue to develop my profile on P.E.I. and prepare myself for the next opportunity to make a meaningful difference to the lives of Islanders."

The 53-year-old retired businessman thanked his supporters and wished the remaining candidates, Brad Trivers and James Aylward, best of luck in their efforts to gain the party's leadership.