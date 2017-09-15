The Garden Home in Charlottetown is reporting an increase in the number of residents testing positive for the superbug methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

This is the second reported incident of MRSA at a Charlottetown seniors' home this week.

The private seniors' home did not say how many residents are involved, but it did say staff are taking extra precautions to prevent the bacteria being spread to others.

Visitors are being asked to wash their hands entering and leaving both the room of the resident they're visiting and the facility itself.

The Garden Home is working with the Chief Public Health Office on the situation.

Earlier this week, Health PEI said there are five residents at Beach Grove Home who tested positive for MRSA.