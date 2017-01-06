Four days after a Tuesday morning break-in at the Mount Stewart Irving, members of the public can now watch video footage of the robbery unfolding inside the store.

The Queens District RCMP released the footage on Friday as it continues to seek information from the public about the theft of the store's ATM.

ATM theft at Irving gas station in P.E.I.2:41

As CBC News reported earlier this week, police believe that the thieves stole the machine by hauling it through one of the store's front windows.

"They attached a tow strap to an ATM machine that was located in that business, likely attached that tow strap to some sort of vehicle, likely a larger truck," Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie told CBC News earlier this week.

The incident, the RCMP says, occurred at around around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

