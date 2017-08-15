The skyline of Charlottetown's Mount Edward Road could soon be transformed by the expansion of The Mount Continuing Care Community building — which, after Monday night's city council meeting, is one step closer to being approved.

Building owner Paul Jenkins had asked council for a bylaw amendment to allow him to expand the existing seniors' residence to include 18 new apartments. Jenkins said those new units could be occupied by the spouses of residents at the home.

Some neighbours had raised concerns about increased traffic flow on Mount Edward Road as a result of the expansion, as well as the height of the building and whether it would blend in with the rest of the neighbourhood.

The proposed addition will also contain 16 nursing care units, a pool for therapeutic uses, and a day care as well as 48 new parking spots.

At a public meeting earlier this month, Jenkins said he was willing to compromise on the location of the parking lot and driveway entrance in order to mitigate potential traffic problems.

'Above and beyond'

Coun. Greg Rivard says the owner's ability to compromise worked in his favour.

"I think it was a good solution for both parties," said Rivard. "[Jenkins] has been a great applicant to work with. He went above and beyond working with the residents."

The bylaw amendment passed both first and second reading during Monday's council meeting.

The third reading is scheduled for the next council meeting on Sept. 11, and if passed, will clear the way for the expansion to proceed.