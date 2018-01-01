A motor vehicle collision has forced RCMP to close Route 2 between MacLean Rd and Allen Rd this evening.
According to a statement from the RCMP, the road will be closed for a few hours while Maritime Electric repairs damaged poles in the area.
"Please be advised that there may be interruptions of power during this time," the statement said.
