The 2017 Morell River Run Festival promises almost two dozen events over five days in and around Morell, P.E.I.

"I'm hoping we get up to 600 people," festival committee member Donna Glass told CBC's Island Morning. "This is our eighth year, and the focus is the river — outdoor events, water events, and we also brought a focus back to events for children and youth."

The events start Wednesday evening, with an art event at the Kings County village's Rossiter Park Shelter and lawnmower races in Bristol.

"I'm calling Wednesday the arty and the party," Glass said. "You can either do your painting or you can watch the lawnmower races."

Other events throughout the week include a fun run, trivia, a barbecue, a hole-in-one challenge and a sportsman's dinner.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday comes the River Run Duck Race, which sees rubber ducks sold at $5 a head carried along by the currents. The first duck to cross the finish line earns its owner $1,000.

A complete listing of the events can be found at the river run's Facebook page.