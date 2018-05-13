Montague student dies after rugby game accident, school confirms

A high school student from Montague, P.E.I. has died after being seriously injured in a rugby game Friday, Montague High School has confirmed.

Brodie McCarthy, a Grade 12 student, was playing in the David Voye Memorial rugby tournament in Summerside at the time of the accident.

"We were saddened to learn of the sudden death of one of our students, Brodie McCarthy. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family and friends," the school said in a statement posted on its website Sunday.

The school will be open Monday. Classes will resume and extra counsellors will be at the school to help students and staff.

"If you feel your son or daughter is having particular difficulty in dealing with this, please let us know," the statement said.

It's unclear how McCarthy was injured, but the high school's principal said Saturday it was a "freak accident" causing "a brain injury that required surgery." The school said his family gave permission to share details about McCarthy's situation at the time.

His family chose to donate his organs because McCarthy didn't recover from the surgery.

P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan offered his condolences on Twitter Sunday.

"On behalf of the Province and all Islanders, I offer deepest condolences to the family of Brodie McCarthy and to his school and community. This is a tragic loss," MacLauchlan said.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time. The school said if his funeral is held on a school day, the school will close out of respect.