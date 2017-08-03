The federal government announced more than $190,000 in funding Thursday to improve cultural and recreational facilities in eastern P.E.I.

The funding will support six projects, including upgrades to key recreational, cultural and social infrastructure in the region. Each project recipient will contribute upwards of fifty per cent of their total project costs, according to a news release.

The organizations and groups set to benefit from the funding include:

Saint Andrew's Lodge, which is receiving $90,825 to improve the efficiency, accessibility and functionality of its building.

The Eastern Eagles Soccer Association, which is receiving $36,101 to improve its sports complex.

The Northumberland Recreation Association, which is receiving $22,380 to to upgrade the cooling system for its ice surface.

The Pownal Sports Centre, which is receiving $20,910 to upgrade the refrigeration system in the arena.

The Community of Murray River Inc., which is receiving $17,467 to upgrade the community centre, library and park.

The Cardigan Area Heritage Association Inc., which is receiving $4,598 to upgrade the Heritage Centre.

The new funding was announced in Montague, P.E.I., by Laurence MacAulay, Cardigan MP and minister of agriculture and agri-food on behalf of the minister of innovation, science and economic development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) Navdeep Bains.

"These projects support active and healthy communities, and help residents to connect, organize, and celebrate our stories with one another," MacAulay said in a news release.

The funding for the six projects was allocated under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, a $300-million fund that was established to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday through investments in community spaces. Of that amount, up to $33.2 million is being invested across Atlantic Canada.