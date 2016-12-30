Police are investigating after three cars in Montague, P.E.I., had their windows smashed in early Thursday morning.

The vandalism happened at Perrin's Marina Villa, a private community care facility for seniors and younger people with disabilities.

The administrator of the villa, Jason Perrin, said that around 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. Thursday a staff member heard a car alarm go off in the parking lot. She didn't see the damage in the dark, but residents later noticed the smashed windows.

"We found a galvanized piece of metal on the ground there, and it hadn't been there before," he said.

Nothing was stolen after the windows were smashed. (Perrin's Marina Villa/Facebook)

Perrin said there didn't appear to be any reason for the damage. Nothing was stolen.

'I don't understand'

"I don't understand how that's fun, or what they're getting out of it," he said. "So I just feel bad that this is going on — feel kind of violated and wondering if this is going to happen again."

He said police are investigating and an officer is checking in with youth to see if anyone's "into trouble."

The villa is offering a reward to anyone who provides information that helps catch the culprit.

The residents whose cars were damaged took the bad news in stride, Perrin said.

He said the vandalism was the first crime he remembers at the villa since some car thefts six or seven years ago.