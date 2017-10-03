After two years of hard work and thousands of dollars, Sharon Keller's mobile hair salon hit the road last weekend.

Keller, who runs Bounce! Hair Studio in Long Creek, P.E.I., hauled the antique trailer — nicknamed Jellybean — to a women's retreat on the Island's north shore.

'It's not in their place, it's in my place,' Sharon Keller says. 'And when they are done, they can walk out the door and they don't have to worry about cleanup.' (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It's pretty exciting to be pulling it and actually finally going to an event after two years," Keller said.

Keller did only manicures on the first trip. Her first customer was "proud" friend, Bernadette Currie.

"There's going to be a lot of fun times had in this bean," Currie said.

The idea for the business came from a friend who messaged Keller about a camper in the U.S. that had been converted to a travelling beauty salon.

"I'm kind of a girl that has big dreams so I thought that was pretty suited to what I would like to do and I just started hunting for a camper," Keller said.

'We gutted it completely'

Keller bought an old 1972 trailer for $4,000 and spent at least another $4,000 renovating it.

"We gutted it completely, put in a whole new subfloor," Keller said. "It was professionally painted on the outside. My brother and I did most of the work on the inside."

An electrician wired the trailer to handle heavy duty-hair dryers.

Keller thinks Jellybean will be useful on wedding days, instead of having to do hair and makeup in the bride's kitchen.

'Sharon's the type of person when she puts her mind to something — it's going to happen,' says Bernadette Currie, Keller's friend and first customer.

Keller said there's room for seven women.

"While this space is super tiny, it's laid out well," she said.

"I know definitely, with Jellybean, I have to focus on smaller weddings, but I love smaller weddings, they are quaint and you get to know your girls really well."

Keller has hauled trailers before, but not one this old.

'While this space is super tiny, it's laid out well,' Keller says. She says it could seat seven clients comfortably. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"This one has some rickety creaks when you drive it but it hauls quite well," she said.

"It's very, very light. We can move it around with our hands when it's unhitched from the car so I can put it kind of wherever I want it."

Renting Jellybean for that special day costs $150 for the camper itself and then an extra 25 cents per kilometre.

Sharon Keller hands out jellybeans to her customers. She's nicknamed her vintage trailer, Jellybean, because of its shape. (Pat Martel/CBC)

"It's not an astronomical amount, if you want this type of look for your wedding and it's a very vintage, cozy feeling look."

Though Keller hasn't done any advertising, she already has four inquiries for Jellybean for next season from brides-to-be who saw her on Instagram.

For customers, it means not having their kitchen cluttered with makeup and hair dryers on an already hectic day.

"It's not in their place. It's in my place and when they are done, they can walk out the door and they don't have to worry about cleanup."

'I can't stop smiling'

Currie recalled Keller telling her about her dream two years ago.

Renting Jellybean for that special day costs $150 for the camper itself and then an extra 25 cents per kilometre. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Currie didn't mince words when asked how the trailer has changed from the first time she saw it: "It was a dump."

And how would Currie describe it now?

"I can't stop smiling in it. It's bright and it's very homey."

Keller can't hide her enthusiasm about her new adventure.

"I love it," she said. "I'm in a little bit of a dreamland now but it's all good."