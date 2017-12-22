A P.E.I. MLA wants to see a daycare in the Island's east end but wants a commitment from the province for designation.

Darlene Compton has been working with the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge, a long-term care facility in Belfast.

The Lodge recently underwent major renovations and opened a 2,500 square foot pavilion that serves as an occasional event space in the fall.

Daycare space provided

Compton, along with staff at that lodge, are hoping to see the space transformed into a daycare.

"[It's an] open concept, beautiful, new space that the owner and operator is willing to provide the space for a daycare," she said. "We have a great fit."

The new pavilion at the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge is a 2,500 square foot space currently being used as an occasional event space. Compton said staff and the owner of the Lodge are willing to host a daycare in the pavilion. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Compton has also been able to secure an experienced daycare operator willing to run the facility, and said there's plenty of interest from the community.

"Last winter with the threat of school closures ... the community really rallied around 'what can we do to ensure that we can grow our community and attract young people' and a daycare was definitely something that was on our list," she said.

Designation needed to proceed

Based on certain conditions, any facility is able to apply and open a licensed early child-care centre but Compton said the operators she's been working with would like to proceed with the promise of designation.

"It's the only particular model this not-for-profit uses and the only one they will potentially use," she said.

Carolyn Simpson, P.E.I.'s director of early childhood development, says there will be four new centres slated for designation, but will be in areas where there is the greatest need.

With the additional federal funding announced last summer for early child care, the province indicated they would be selecting four new centres for designation in addition to the 46 established on P.E.I. in 2010.

However, according to Carolyn Simpson, the province's director of early childhood development, those centres will be where the greatest need is, which is in Charlottetown, Stratford and Montague.

In addition to that, early years centres can only qualify for designation after they've been in operation for six months.

'We need the minister's help'

But Compton argues that there's a strong need for a daycare in Belfast and would like to see the province endorse one in a rural community.

"It provides that intergenerational possibility for the seniors and the children. It's a rural community. It's providing a daycare for care givers. It's helping with repopulating a rural community. It checks off all the boxes," she said.

Compton said the daycare operator will proceed for the first six months, but would like to see a commitment from the Department of Education for designation.

"The interest is there. We've got the facility. We've got an operator. We need the minister's help."