About eight metres of a walkway in Miminegash Harbour are missing after strong winds broke parts of the wooden structure.

Harbour master David Ellsworth said the walkway goes along the edge of the harbour to where the boats are tied up in the water.

Damage to the walkway

The part that is broken is at the end of the walkway.

"The storm surges. Well the sea, there's power in the sea, eh," he said.

Miminegash harbour is located on the westernmost side of the Island, southwest of Tignish.

Ellsworth said strong winds also caused sand to wash up at the mouth of harbours in the area, and some of the sandbanks along the seashore moved.

But most of the damage was caused to the walkway.

He estimates that it will cost a couple of thousand dollars to fix it.

He said the repairs will either be paid for by the harbour board or by Small Craft Harbours, a nationwide program by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans that keeps harbours critical to the fishing industry open and in good repair.

"Well it won't bother us too much until the spring," he said.

"We'd love to get it fixed first thing in the spring."