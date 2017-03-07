The Mi'kmaq Conferedacy of P.E.I. will be obtaining land from the former Fairyland fun park and Encounter Creek amusement park in New Haven.

Brian Francis, Chief of Abegweit First Nation said the property was part of a deal made about five years ago with the province about the Queen's Wharf property.

The deal includes a portion of the sale of Queen's Wharf, when it happens, for future economic development projects.

It also included property, the former Fairyland fun park, to be given to the confederacy for the same reasons.

'Any land is significant'

Francis said people in the community are pleased about obtaining the land, which he said is about 12 hectares.

"Any land that we can obtain is significant to us because we don't have very much land in terms of both the Lennox Island, Abegweit First Nations," he said.

Abegweit First Nation Chief Brian Francis says any land is significant for the Mi'kmaq Confederacy. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

The confederacy is still considering options for what to do with the land, said Francis.

"It wasn't high on our radar in terms of what we'd do with it," he said.

"Running First Nations is very complex and there are other things sometimes that take priority. It's in the mix with everything and we will get to it."

The land is not in the hands of the confederacy yet, said Francis, but both sides are working through the process of transfer.