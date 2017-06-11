A celebration of the sights, sounds and tastes of the Middle East will be on display Sunday in Charlottetown.

The Middle Eastern Festival sponsored by the Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church will give Islanders a chance to experience the culture of the region.

Frank Kays, the parish council president for the church, said the success of a similar event in Halifax led the group to give their festival a try this year.

"We decided this year we wanted to try and undertake the effort of really opening it up and sharing our culture with the rest of the community," said Kays.

Church an international community

Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church has parishioners from several nations around the world and can resemble the United Nations as much as a house of worship.

"From Lebanon, to Syria, Palestine, Egypt and we have other countries like obviously the U.S. and Canada, Ethiopia, Latvia, Greece, Serbia, Romania, Russia, India," said Kays.

It wouldn't be a festival without food and this one has plenty of that. There is one culinary display Kays is particularly interested in.

"One of the really neat things I am excited about is we have this almost dome apparatus called a saj which is a traditional thing that's used in the middle east to cook [flatbread]," said Kays.

More than food

There will also be a chance for attendees to move as well, with traditional dabke dancing also on the menu.

"Some of our teen group will be showing that off, as well as some of the adults hopefully and we're going to offer lessons for anyone who'd like to learn that," said Kays.

There will also be a chance for people to pick up a little bit of language training as well.

"We're going to offer some very, very basic classes in Arabic so people can learn some basic phrases," said Kays.

If all of this sounds a little too adult for smaller Islanders, don't worry, there's plenty for kids to do too.

"We have bouncy castles, face painting, ice cream, fries, we'll be doing lots of things for the kids," said Kays.

Kays doesn't know how many people to expect, saying they may get 200 or 1,000. Regardless, the church is prepared with 40 volunteers helping with the festival.

"This is something we're hoping to be our stepping stone to growing this into a much bigger event," said Kays.

The Middle Eastern Festival takes place Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. at the Simmons Sportsplex rain or shine. There will be no charge for admission, but there will be a cost associated with the food.