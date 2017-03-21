The people behind the award-winning show Mi'kmaq Legends have given themselves a tough challenge — trying to improve upon what's already an award-winning show.

They have added new legends and songs, and upgraded the sets, costumes and lighting.

"We are working with Elder Joel Denny (from Eskasoni First Nation), and he is teaching us a lot more Mi'kmaq to put into the play, and a lot more traditional dancing and a lot more traditional songs and drumming," said performer Julie Pellissier-Lush, who has been with the production since it began in 2011.

The core of the production is still passing on the original Mi'kmaq stories and legends, but now the presentation is closer to the traditional methods.

Julie Pellissier-Lush and her son Richard Pellissier-Lush are two of the cast this year of Mi'kmaq Legends. (CBC)

"We had some contemporary songs included in those, and now instead of the contemporary songs, we're reaching back and pulling songs from old Mi'kmaq collections, and using those in place," said Pellissier-Lush. "So instead of an English song with a guitar, now we're doing a drum and an old chant."

That's meant performers such as Richard Pellissier-Lush, Julie's son, have had to work hard on learning new language skills, since they now have to sing in it, and understand what the story is about.

"Learning the Mi'kmaq language, that was very tough for me to break that barrier down," he said. "But at the same time it was very exciting to learn more about my culture and the language."

Julie Pellissier-Lush (left) says five new legends have been added to the production. (Mi'Kmaq Confederacy website)

Free launch Saturday

The 2017 edition of Mi'kmaq Legends will be launched this Saturday afternoon, March 25 at the Mack in Charlottetown at 2 p.m.

The show is free but you have to reserve tickets through the Mi'Kmaq Confederacy at 902-626-2882.

From mid-June until September it will play each Wednesday at the Stanley Bridge Hall.