A Charlottetown woman is hosting a fundraiser for relief efforts in Mexico as residents deal with the aftermath of two deadly earthquakes in September.

Patricia Diaz has lived on P.E.I. for almost 35 years but is originally from Mexico City and still has family there.

After an earthquake left her family with nothing in 1985, Diaz said watching the events unfold two months ago was like déjà vu.

"I know exactly how people feel when a hurricane hits or an earthquake hits. It's just awful," she said.

Women hug while standing next to a destroyed house after an earthquake struck the southern coast of Mexico in September. (REUTERS)

Hundreds of people died in September's earthquakes. Thousands of homes and businesses need to be rebuilt.

It's a situation made worse by the battering of the Mexican coast after a the series of hurricanes ripped through the area.

"I watched live how buildings were collapsing. It was just a horrible thing," Diaz said.

Mexican fiesta Nov. 4

She said years after the 1985 earthquake, her family was never able to recover and that's why Diaz has decided to host a fundraiser to help those back home dealing with the aftermath of the quakes.

Patricia Diaz has lived on P.E.I. for almost 35 years but is originally from Mexico City and still has family there. (Submitted by Patricia Diaz)

As a member of the Rotary Club of Charlottetown Royalty, Diaz will be hosting a Mexican Fiesta at the Charlottetown Fire Hall on Nov. 4. There will be food and dancing.

Diaz said 200 tickets are available and she hopes to raise about $40,000 to go to relief efforts.

"My fuel is the need to help my country and those who are still living on the street," she said.