Five years after she was struck and killed while cycling on P.E.I., the family and friends of Elizabeth Sovis returned to the Island Friday to honour her memory.

Memorial service

Dozens of people packed into a memorial service at Central Queen's United Church, just a few kilometres from where a drunk driver hit Sovis along the unpaved shoulder of Route 13 in the summer of 2012.

"She died on a Saturday, and we held here funeral the following Saturday. We were all in shock," said Edmund Aunger, Sovis' husband, who had been cycling with her at the time. "But we've had time to heal. This is a time to celebrate, a time for closure."

Make cycling safer

In the five years since his wife's death, Aunger has been biking the Trans-Canada Trail from British Columbia to P.E.I., highlighting what he calls serious safety issues along the trail, and pushing for changes to make cycling in Canada safer.

Aunger's journey ended Friday when he, along with his friends and family, biked from the church and up Route 13 to the spot where his wife was hit.

Aunger strapped the same bike he was riding five years ago to a post, both to remember his wife, and to remind others how dangerous cycling can be without safer roads.

"This is a painful thing to be reminded of. But this is a statement that safe cycling infrastructure is necessary," he said.

A fitting tribute

Dozens of people packed into Central Queen's United Church for the memorial service. Throughout the service, the bike Edward Aunger was riding when his wife was killed sat at the front of the church. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Edmund Aunger says his wife loved cycling, and was often seen looking just like this - her helmet on, ready to hit the trails. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Heartfelt eulogy

Edmund Aunger delivered a heartfelt eulogy honouring his wife- sharing memories from the day they met when they were just kids, until the moment she died tragically in 2012. "She was such a wonderful women. Very loving, and very loved by so many people," he said. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Roadside memorial

After the church service, RCMP escorted Aunger and dozens of cyclists to the spot where his wife was killed. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Elizabeth Sovis' young granddaughter was one of many who placed flowers along this bike to honour Sovis along the roadside where she died. (Steve Bruce/CBC)