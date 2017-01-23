Visitor restrictions remain in place at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I. after a flu outbreak.

The hospital now has six patients infected with the H1N3 influenza virus, said Dr. Tom Dorran, executive director of medical affairs for Health P.E.I.

That's a lot of people for a small hospital, he said.

The restrictions were put in place to protect other patients and visitors.

"We are trying to restrict the spread of a very contagious disease," he said.

"You take someone who is very sick for whatever reason and then give them the flu, that's not a good practise to get into."

Visitor asked to wear masks, gloves

As part of the restrictions, all visitors now have to report to the nurses' station before visiting a patient.

They need to wear a mask, gown and gloves while in a patient's room, and can visit only two patients at a time for 15 minutes each.

The hospital also restricted visitors to immediate family members, and put a 15-minute time limit on visits.

Children under 12 years cannot visit anyone, as they and the eldery are most at risk, said Dorran.

"This is a contagious illness. This rips through communities at great speeds," he said.

The restriction will remain in place until no new infected patients are coming in, or the rate of infections is dropping, he said.

Vaccines still available

So far, the province had 58 confirmed cases of the H1N3 virus.

However, the virus strain is covered by the World Health Organization's vaccine.

Dorran said anyone who has not been immunized should go see their doctor now.

"The vaccine is still available just consult your health practitioner even pharmacist, they can arrange for you to get immunized," he said.

"Once you get vaccinated it takes two weeks for the vaccine to kick in."